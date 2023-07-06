Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

