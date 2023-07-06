TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.98. 271,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,959. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

