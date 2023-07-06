Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.63

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.63 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 144.87 ($1.84). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,478,311 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.80.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,388.89%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

