TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.97 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.46 million and $4.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,998,773 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,466,275 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

