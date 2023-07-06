Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 7th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $278.58 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $882.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

