Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

