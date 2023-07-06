Tezos (XTZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.12 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002601 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $738.15 million and $14.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,394,174 coins and its circulating supply is 944,226,731 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

