The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

