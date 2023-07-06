The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.