The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of SYIEY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Symrise has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40.
Symrise Increases Dividend
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.