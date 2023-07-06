The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Symrise has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Symrise Increases Dividend

Symrise Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

