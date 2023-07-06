The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $275.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $282.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.70. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $895.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

