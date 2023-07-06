The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

