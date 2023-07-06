The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IFN opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

About The India Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

