The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
