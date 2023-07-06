The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 125,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

