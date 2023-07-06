The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.