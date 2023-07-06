The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

TKR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.59. 77,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

