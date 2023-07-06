The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 894,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,202. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

