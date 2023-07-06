Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Up 16%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Free Report) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 10,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.46. The firm has a market cap of C$62.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

