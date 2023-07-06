Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $229.05 million and $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,198,857,331 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.