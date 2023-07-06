Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,170 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JEPI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

