Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

COST traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.68. 374,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

