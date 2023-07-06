Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 115 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $19.18 on Thursday, hitting $696.49. 370,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.95. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

