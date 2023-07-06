Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 238 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.35. 1,303,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

