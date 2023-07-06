Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 936,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.