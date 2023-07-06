Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.91. 3,009,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $512.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

