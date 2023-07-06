Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.39. 198,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,858. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

