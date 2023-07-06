Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,947,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,746,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,808,000 after buying an additional 202,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,848. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

