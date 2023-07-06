Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 303,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 199,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,314. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

