Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 675 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,563. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

