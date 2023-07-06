ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 35,168 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 35,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $86,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 519,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

