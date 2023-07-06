Threshold (T) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Threshold has a total market cap of $233.85 million and $16.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,261.73 or 1.00036555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02314132 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $27,473,868.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

