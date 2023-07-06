TimeScale Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1,300.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IYW opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

