TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 792.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

