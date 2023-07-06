TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $396,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,721,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000.

NUBD stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

