TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $96,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

