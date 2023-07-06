TimeScale Financial Inc. Makes New $859,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

