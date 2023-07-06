TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 990 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.