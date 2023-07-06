TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 990 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.