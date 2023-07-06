TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
