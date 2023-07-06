TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.