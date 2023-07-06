Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.37 and traded as high as C$19.46. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 97,329 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.21. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.4146667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

