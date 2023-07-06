Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 277 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.