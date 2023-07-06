Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

