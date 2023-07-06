Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,148,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 618,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,705 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,420,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 735,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

