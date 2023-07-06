Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 369,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,024. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

