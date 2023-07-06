Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.82 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.76% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 2.7 %

UYG stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 2,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $55.42.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

