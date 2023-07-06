Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.