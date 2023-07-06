Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.