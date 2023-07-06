Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,539 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,179. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

