Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 36 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $418.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

