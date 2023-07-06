TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
